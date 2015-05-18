MEPs urged to adopt binding rules on conflict minerals

On Wednesday (20 May), the European Parliament will vote on a proposed regulation to tackle the trade in conflict minerals.

This trade in tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold (3TG) is fuelling conflict which has had devastating consequences for people in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Colombia.

We are gravely concerned that the regulation proposed by the European Commission does not envision any real change. It makes it merely optional for importers to s...