Dijsselbloem: We fully support a functioning tax collection system, but short-term measures may be needed (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Eurozone chief backs Greek reforms, but says more needed

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has backed the reforms plan submitted by the Greek government, but warned that measures such as a functioning tax collection system take time and the budget must not go "off-track" in the meantime.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Tuesday (24 February), Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of eurozone finance ministers, said the list was a "first step" towards Greece receiving the remaining bailout money and possibly negotiating a third bailout....

