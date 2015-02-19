Ukraine calls for international peacekeepers

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has called for international peacekeepers to be deployed in the east of Ukraine amid a crumbling ceasefire.

They would help guarantee security "in a situation where the promise of peace is not being kept" he said Wednesday, referring to a 15 February truce brokered with the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France in Minsk.

The decision to make a UN request was taken during an emergency meeting of the country's security council.

“The best ...