Ad
euobserver
The Minsk ceasefire agreed earlier this month is crumbling (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Ukraine calls for international peacekeepers

EU & the World
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has called for international peacekeepers to be deployed in the east of Ukraine amid a crumbling ceasefire.

They would help guarantee security "in a situation where the promise of peace is not being kept" he said Wednesday, referring to a 15 February truce brokered with the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France in Minsk.

The decision to make a UN request was taken during an emergency meeting of the country's security council.

“The best ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU warns of more sanctions if Russia flouts ceasefire
EU warns Russia as Ukraine ceasefire breaks down
EU breaks taboo on 'Russian forces in Ukraine'
The Minsk ceasefire agreed earlier this month is crumbling (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections