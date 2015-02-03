Belgium on EU radar over corporate tax scheme

Belgium has slipped on to the European Commission's anti-trust radar for a scheme allowing multinationals to escape paying due tax on as much as 90 percent of their profits.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager Tuesday (3 February) noted that the scheme only benefits multinationals and not "stand alone" companies or Belgian-only companies.

"If our concerns are confirmed, this generalised scheme would be a serious distortion of competition," she said, adding: "as part of ...