Pristina: Poverty and corruption, or escape to the EU - stark choices for Kosovo's young people (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Kosovo: Despair on Thaci prompts EU exodus

by Jeton Zulfaj, LUND, SWEDEN,

On 6 January in the New Year, Ali Fetahu, a 55-year old Kosovar man, was found dead from the cold in Hungary while trying to get to Germany.

He was one of thousands of people who are leaving Kosovo illegally after former PM Hashim Thaci’s PDK party agreed a coalition deal with the LDK in December.

The new government means more of the same old problems: corruption, waste, and unemployment.

The exodus also brings back sad and not so distant memories of the 1990s, when almos...

