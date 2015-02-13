EU leaders want tighter border controls

EU leaders at a summit on Thursday (12 February) agreed that there should be tighter controls at the EU's borders and urged MEPs to move forward on an air passenger information bill.
Governments want to grant police access to the personal details of everyone flying into and out of Europe as a part of larger dragnet of surveillance efforts to find potential terrorists.
“What is needed most is agreement on the exchange of passenger records within the European Union. We need this soo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
