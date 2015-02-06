EU urges member states to meet aid targets

The EU has called on governments to finally meet their promise of spending at least 0.7 percent of their income on development aid, as it set out its position on the next 15 years of global development policy.

Speaking on Thursday (5 February), the bloc’s development commissioner demanded a "re-commitment of the 0.7% target as our political goal and leverage in the negotiations".

"We stand ready to play our part, but we also want to encourage others to step up their contributions...