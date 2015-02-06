EU urges member states to meet aid targets

The EU has called on governments to finally meet their promise of spending at least 0.7 percent of their income on development aid, as it set out its position on the next 15 years of global development policy.
Speaking on Thursday (5 February), the bloc’s development commissioner demanded a "re-commitment of the 0.7% target as our political goal and leverage in the negotiations".
"We stand ready to play our part, but we also want to encourage others to step up their contributions...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.