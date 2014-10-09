Ad
Bucharest: British tabloid hysteria on Romanian workers turned out to be bogus (Photo: Nico Trinkhaus)

Future EU countries could face new migration curbs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has said future EU members could face extra controls on movement of workers in a concession to the UK.

It noted in an enlargement strategy paper, published on Wednesday (8 October), that past rounds of accession have caused “migratory pressure on the EU”.

Promising to do an impact study on the issue, it added: “The possible need for and nature of transitional controls and/or a safeguard mechanism on the free movement of workers will be addressed in the co...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

