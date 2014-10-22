Ad
euobserver
Writing an open letter is only successful if the content becomes part of the public debate (Photo: Wim Mulder)

Open letters help frame debate on climate summit

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU leaders have been receiving quite a number of letters this past month as an important climate summit approaches.

Companies, trade associations and NGOs have sent at least a dozen open letters to government leaders about the decisions they are set to make on climate and energy targets during a summit in Brussels on Thursday (23 October).

Herman Van Rompuy received one sent on Monday (20 October) from the Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group, of which Coca-Cola, Philips and...

Green Economy

