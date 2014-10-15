Serbia refuses to join EU sanctions on eve of Putin parade

Serbia has promised not to impose EU-model sanctions on Russia and to go ahead with South Stream on the eve of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belgrade.
Its PM, Aleksandar Vucic, said in Russia's Tass news agency on Wednesday (15 October) that “Serbia is a free and independent state, Serbia is on the European path, but it has not and won’t impose any sanctions against Russia”.
He noted: “I am not concealing from our Russian partners that we are following the European course”.
Bu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
