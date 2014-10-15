Ad
Putin will be awarded Serbia’s highest honour - the Order of the Republic of Serbia - despite his invasion of Ukraine (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Serbia refuses to join EU sanctions on eve of Putin parade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia has promised not to impose EU-model sanctions on Russia and to go ahead with South Stream on the eve of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belgrade.

Its PM, Aleksandar Vucic, said in Russia's Tass news agency on Wednesday (15 October) that “Serbia is a free and independent state, Serbia is on the European path, but it has not and won’t impose any sanctions against Russia”.

He noted: “I am not concealing from our Russian partners that we are following the European course”.

Bu...

Putin will be awarded Serbia's highest honour - the Order of the Republic of Serbia - despite his invasion of Ukraine (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU & the World

