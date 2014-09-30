French EU commissioner to share powers on national budgets

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici will have to share his powers on national budgets with fiscal hawk and commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.

According to a letter sent by Jean-Claude Juncker to MEPs dealing with economic matters, Moscovici and Dombrovskis will "jointly" use their oversight powers on budget deficits of member states.

"Any decision requiring approval by the commission shall be prepared and submitted by Mr Dombrovskis, as vice-president for the eu...