Ad
euobserver
Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici will share his budget oversight powers with a Latvian hawk (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

French EU commissioner to share powers on national budgets

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici will have to share his powers on national budgets with fiscal hawk and commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.

According to a letter sent by Jean-Claude Juncker to MEPs dealing with economic matters, Moscovici and Dombrovskis will "jointly" use their oversight powers on budget deficits of member states.

"Any decision requiring approval by the commission shall be prepared and submitted by Mr Dombrovskis, as vice-president for the eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Juncker's economic balancing act
Success of Juncker team depends on 'uber-commissioners'
New commission sees greater role for Juncker deputies
Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici will share his budget oversight powers with a Latvian hawk (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections