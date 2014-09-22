Cameron in a pickle over Scotland promises

British PM David Cameron is under fire from his own party and from the Labour opposition for having promised more powers to Scotland but being vague on similar devolution plans for England.

Cameron on Monday (22 September) was set to meet some 20 Conservative hardliners who oppose his plans for Scotland and want to scrap a subsidy formula which favours Scots over the English.

In order to swing the Scots' vote last week away from an ever-more popular independence campaign, Cameron,...