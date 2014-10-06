Ad
euobserver
The Catalan legislation to protect LGBTI people from attacks is a first in Spain (Photo: Philippe Gillotte)

Catalonia passes historic anti-homophobia law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Catalonia’s new anti-homophobe legislation could see offenders fined up to €14,000 for attacks carried out against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGTB).

The Catalan chamber passed the bill on Thursday (2 October) in what has been described as a first in Spain.

“Without sanctions, this law would be a mere statement of intent. This is meant as a deterrent,” Anna Simo, of the leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), was quoted as saying in El Pais.

