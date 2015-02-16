Greece continues to refuse bailout extension

A meeting of eurozone finance ministers ended early on Monday (16 February), with Greece refusing to sign off to a six-month bailout extension, in what appears to be a clash both on semantics and conditions.

Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, said there had been a "slight sense of disappointment" in the room as no agreement could be reached.

He spoke of a "general feeling" and the "preferred option" that the only solution was for Greece to ask for an ext...