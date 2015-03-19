Ad
The president of the European council has refused to put Greece on the summit agenda. (Photo: © European Union 2014 - European Parliament)

Leaders to hold Greece talks in margins of EU summit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Energy, foreign affairs, and the economy will be on the EU leaders’ official agenda at Thursday and Friday's (19 and 20 March) summit.

But Greece will be the "elephant in the room", according to one diplomat from a non-eurozone country, with a crucial meeting also to take place between Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and a handful of EU power brokers.

Tsipras will meet on Thursday evening with German chancelor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande, and with the pre...

