euobserver
UK support for EU membership is at its highest level since 2010, according to a new poll by YouGov. (Photo: Defence Images)

UK support for EU membership hits new high

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Britons would vote to remain in the EU by a 10 point margin, according to new polling published on Wednesday (25 February).

Forty-five percent of Britons would back continued membership of the bloc, while 35 percent would vote to leave, according to pollsters YouGov. The lead for the ’IN’ campaign is the largest since YouGov began monthly polls on the question of EU membership in September 2010.

The growing support for EU membership, which is up from 42 percent last month, marks ...

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

UK support for EU membership is at its highest level since 2010, according to a new poll by YouGov. (Photo: Defence Images)

EU Political

