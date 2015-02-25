UK support for EU membership hits new high

Britons would vote to remain in the EU by a 10 point margin, according to new polling published on Wednesday (25 February).

Forty-five percent of Britons would back continued membership of the bloc, while 35 percent would vote to leave, according to pollsters YouGov. The lead for the ’IN’ campaign is the largest since YouGov began monthly polls on the question of EU membership in September 2010.

The growing support for EU membership, which is up from 42 percent last month, marks ...