French far-right gaining ground in post-Paris attack elections

The far-right National Front (FN) is expecting major gains in French regional elections on Sunday (6 December), four weeks after the Paris terrorist attacks put more focus on security and migration issues.

According to the latest polls, the FN could come first in the election's initial round in six of the 12 regions of continental France - Corsica and overseas territories compose six other regions.

Sunday's election, and the second round on 13 December, are the last vote before pr...