'We want a state because we believe in a welfare state and we want to preserve it,' separatist leader Romeva said (Photo: Parlament de Catalunya)

Catalan MPs kick-start Spain 'disconnection'

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Barcelona and Madrid are heading for a clash after the Catalan Parliament on Monday (9 November) approved a resolution to kick-start the creation of a Catalan state by 2017. Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has vowed to stop the move by all legal means.

The regional parliament voted 72 in favour and 63 against for a resolution that “solemnly declares the beginning of the process of creating an independent ...

