euobserver
Malmstroem said new clauses would prevent "race to the bottom" on workers' rights (Photo: European Commission)

EU wants promises on labour, environment in US trade pact

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU has proposed to the US that there should be a chapter on labour rights and environmental protection in their free trade agreement, the European Commission announced Friday (6 November).

The EU presented its proposal to the Americans during the most recent round of negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), held from 19 to 23 October 2015 in Miami, trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said in a press conference.

“The proposal … would make sur...

