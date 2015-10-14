Ad
Juncker (l) and Cameron will have lunch on Thursday (Photo: Consillium)

Brexit talks must get political, or face delay

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will hear a preliminary assessment of the UK's EU membership negotiations at the summit in Brussels on Thursday (15 October), but the real political discussions might be delayed until March, as London has not produced specific demands so far.

EU sources described the ongoing technical discussions between the UK, the European Commission and the Council representing member states as “useful”, but said that little has been achieved or discussed on substance to reform the UK’s r...

