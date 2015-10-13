Ad
euobserver
Migrants and refugees en route via Hungary to Austria in August (Photo: icrc.org)

EU Commission concerned by Hungary's migration laws

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has expressed concerns over Hungary's new and amended migration laws in a letter sent last week which asked for clarification.

The letter, published earlier by Hungarian media and now on Statewatch, a non-profit organisation committed to transparency, was sent on 7 October and was signed by the Commission's director general for migration and justice.

The letter challenges recent Hungarian legislation that seems to fast-track people seeking refuge back to Serbia ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

