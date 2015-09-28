Ad
euobserver
Katainen and Ma agreed to boost cooperation on investment (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

China to join Juncker's investment scheme

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU and China agreed on Monday (28 September) to step up their cooperation on investment, with China promising to participate in the EU €315 billion investment plan.  

At a high level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing, the EU and China also signed an agreement on transport and communication networks.

"I am delighted that China has announced its intention to contribute to the investment plan," said Jyrki Katainen, the vice-president of the EU Commission in charge of jobs,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU markets recover after China's Black Monday
Europe’s China policy coming of age?
Katainen and Ma agreed to boost cooperation on investment (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections