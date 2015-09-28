China to join Juncker's investment scheme

The EU and China agreed on Monday (28 September) to step up their cooperation on investment, with China promising to participate in the EU €315 billion investment plan.

At a high level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing, the EU and China also signed an agreement on transport and communication networks.

"I am delighted that China has announced its intention to contribute to the investment plan," said Jyrki Katainen, the vice-president of the EU Commission in charge of jobs,...