Poland urges Germany to buy less Russian gas

Polish leader Donald Tusk has said Germany should reduce its gas dependence on Russia for the sake of EU foreign policy.

Speaking to press on Monday (10 March) at a military base in Siemirowice, on Poland’s Baltic Sea coast, he said: “In future, we will not be able to successfully resist against aggressive or expansionist steps by Russia if so many European countries will be dependent on [Russian] gas and will go even further down the road of dependence.”

He singled out Germany a...