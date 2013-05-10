Lithuanian President dubbed 'extraordinary European'

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite on Thursday (9 May) was awarded the Charlemagne Prize for her "oustanding" merits in European politics, just as her country prepares to take over the rotating EU presidency on 1 July.

Coinciding with Europe Day, the award ceremony took place in the German city of Aachen and was dubbed the "EU Oscar" by Lithuanian media.

It was attended by top EU officials such as council chief Herman Van Rompuy and European Parliament chief Martin Schulz, a...