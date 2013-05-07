EU police agencies reject cost-cutting merger

The European police college Cepol and the EU police agency Europol both formally rejected on Tuesday (7 May) a proposal by the European Commission to merge the two in a cost cutting measure.
Both agency chiefs and their boards expressed opposition to the idea at a hearing organised at the European Parliament in Brussels.
They argue the two agencies’ core mandates do not overlap though they co-operate on some training issues relevant to serious crime.
Europol says the merge...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
