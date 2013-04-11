EU criticises France on economic 'imbalances'

France and Slovenia moved a step closer to the eye of the eurozone storm after being censured by the European Commission for having "macro-economic balances."

The commission's reports, published on Wednesday (10 April), look at "macro-economic imbalances" in 13 domestic economies, and are in their second year as part of the EU's revised economic governance regime.

Of the countries to be named and shamed - Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Malta and the Netherlands, as well as euro...