EU parliament reconsiders code of conduct loophole

The European Parliament on Wednesday (27 June) reverted a controversial decision on the code of conduct for MEPs.
The loophole enabled lobbyists to fund MEPs' non-business-class flights and to pay for hotel accommodation of up to €300 a day without disclosure.
But EU parliament president Martin Schulz told his administrative chiefs (quaestors) on Wednesday evening to come up with a different plan.
The administrators, which deal with the internal affairs of MEPs, had origina...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
