European Parliament reviews code of conduct loophole on hotel and transport for MEPs paid by lobbyists (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU parliament reconsiders code of conduct loophole

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (27 June) reverted a controversial decision on the code of conduct for MEPs.

The loophole enabled lobbyists to fund MEPs' non-business-class flights and to pay for hotel accommodation of up to €300 a day without disclosure.

But EU parliament president Martin Schulz told his administrative chiefs (quaestors) on Wednesday evening to come up with a different plan.

The administrators, which deal with the internal affairs of MEPs, had origina...

