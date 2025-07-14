Israel 'sure' will avoid EU sanctions, 'shameful' Palestine says

Israel's foreign minister has said he's "sure" the EU won't impose any sanctions over Gaza, after his EU lobbying trip.
"I'm sure not any of them [sanctions] will be adopted by the [EU] member states. There's no justification. Until now, they were not adopted, and I believe they won't adopt them also tomorrow," said Gideon Sa'ar at the EU Council in Brussels ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
