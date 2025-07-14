Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Monday: 'It's up to member states' to decide next steps. (Photo: EU Council)

Israel 'sure' will avoid EU sanctions, 'shameful' Palestine says

EU & the World
Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel's foreign minister has said he's "sure" the EU won't impose any sanctions over Gaza, after his EU lobbying trip.

"I'm sure not any of them [sanctions] will be adopted by the [EU] member states. There's no justification. Until now, they were not adopted, and I believe they won't adopt them also tomorrow," said Gideon Sa'ar at the EU Council in Brussels ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israel's new food deal shouldn't stop EU sanctions, Palestine says
EU antisemitism tsar lobbied against Israel sanctions
Lawyers file case against EU Commission and Council for 'failure to act' on Gaza genocide
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Monday: 'It's up to member states' to decide next steps. (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections