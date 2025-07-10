Ad
Husam Zomlot has served as Palestine's ambassador to the UK since 2018. 'Aid is an unconditional right — it should not be subject to deliberations between the EU and Israel', he told EUobserver (Photo: Plaid Cymru)

Interview

Israel's new food deal shouldn't stop EU sanctions, Palestine says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU shouldn't fall for an Israeli food-for-sanctions deal on Gaza, Palestine's ambassador to the UK has warned.

"So, now the Israelis are going to throw to the European Union some crumbs and these crumbs are going to be reversible," Husam Zomlot told EUobserver on Thursday (10 July).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

