Listen: Why EU antisemitism coordinator's actions matter

A senior EU official has been lobbying against sanctions on Israel, using claims of antisemitism and arguments that critics say cross the line from political advocacy into disinformation.

According to a document brought to light by the EUobserver, Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission's Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, made controversial remarks during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Tel Aviv on May 29.

According to a document brought to light by the EUobserver Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission's Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, made controversial remarks during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Tel Aviv on May 29. At the time, EU foreign ministers were actively considering whether to suspend or sanction the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a 25-year-old deal worth at least €1 billion annually in trade gains to Israel.

Von Schnurbein warned that reviewing the agreement could be based on “rumours about Jews,” and claimed that humanitarian actions in Gaza were being ignored by the media and the UN. She also described charity bake sales for Gaza within EU institutions as creating an atmosphere of "ambient antisemitism."

According to the same leaked diplomatic cable dated June 6 and marked “sensitive,”which you can read in full on the EUobserver, her comments shocked several EU ambassadors. Some had already raised concerns about conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism, even before these comments.

Her remarks directly contradicted findings from the EU’s own foreign service, the UN Human Rights Office, and the International Court of Justice, bodies that have documented starvation, large-scale civilian deaths, and possible war crimes in Gaza.

And yet, her language framed these findings as hearsay, implying they were driven by ethnic bias, and painting even symbolic solidarity with Palestinians as antisemitic. Neither she nor the EU foreign service offered any public comment on the matter.

Now, this story isn’t just about diplomatic language. It’s about what the EU chooses to stand for during a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 56,000 people since October, according to humanitarian agencies. And yet, the EU continues to grant Israel preferential access to its markets, especially in high-value sectors like arms, tech, and cosmetics.

Now, if trade sanctions are imposed, it would be the first time the EU takes a step so politically and economically significant.

That’s why von Schnurbein’s intervention matters. By framing calls for sanctions as antisemitic, she didn’t just misrepresent policy, she attempted to delegitimise criticism altogether. That’s a dangerous move, especially when it risks silencing evidence of war crimes and civilian suffering.

So, what now?

On July 15, EU foreign ministers are expected to make a decision on the future of the EU-Israel trade deal. If sanctions are agreed upon, it would be a historic move, one that aligns trade policy with human rights obligations.

But don’t expect it to be smooth sailing. Behind-the-scenes lobbying, like what we saw in Tel Aviv, is likely to continue. Officials like von Schnurbein hold no mandate on foreign policy, yet their influence in shaping political narratives can’t be underestimated.

And the bigger question remains: Can the EU uphold its values when powerful allies are involved? Or will political convenience keep winning?

Anyway, one thing is certain: solidarity with civilians under siege isn’t antisemitism, it’s a moral obligation.

Anyway, one thing is certain: solidarity with civilians under siege isn't antisemitism, it's a moral obligation.