Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Israel in October 2023, following the lethal attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas (Photo: EU Commission)

Exclusive

Leak of EU's full 2024 Gaza report piles pressure on Israel

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Even though a suspension of commercial ties between the EU and Israel remains highly unlikely, the publication of an internal EU paper from 2024 spelling out Israel's "war crimes" in Gaza will make it harder to claim Tel Aviv merits keeping free-trade perks.

The EU foreign service and EU Commission are currently "reviewing" whether Israel's actions merit freez...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Europe's Gaza protests are starting to have results
36 MEPs demand end of Israel trade agreement now to stop the Gaza genocide
Francesca Albanese — Anatomising Israel’s genocide comes at a cost
EU officials advised to keep Gaza misgivings internal
'Huge majority' of EU states turn against trade with Israel
Why doesn't the EU recognise the anniversary of the Nakba?
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Israel in October 2023, following the lethal attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections