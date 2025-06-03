Leak of EU's full 2024 Gaza report piles pressure on Israel

Even though a suspension of commercial ties between the EU and Israel remains highly unlikely, the publication of an internal EU paper from 2024 spelling out Israel's "war crimes" in Gaza will make it harder to claim Tel Aviv merits keeping free-trade perks.
The EU foreign service and EU Commission are currently "reviewing" whether Israel's actions merit freez...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
