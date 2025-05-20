'Huge majority' of EU states turn against trade with Israel

The EU has launched a formal review of whether Israel's human rights abuses merit trade sanctions, following 18 months of war and over 53,500 Palestinian casualties.
"It's clear from today's discussion there's a substantial majority in favour of a review of article two of our association agreement with Israel, so we will launch this review," said EU foreign a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
