Netherlands adds voice to those calling for revision of EU-Israel deal

The Netherlands is the latest member state to call for a revision of the EU's trade agreement with Israel, worth €46.8bn annually, due to concerns over human rights violations.
In a formal letter dated 6 May, and seen by EUobserver, the Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp raised fears over Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid and electricity to the...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
