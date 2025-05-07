Ad
euobserver
In 2022, 25 percent of Israel's exports went to the EU. And about 32 percent of Israel's imports came from the EU. (Photo: Ted Eytan)

Netherlands adds voice to those calling for revision of EU-Israel deal

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Netherlands is the latest member state to call for a revision of the EU's trade agreement with Israel, worth €46.8bn annually, due to concerns over human rights violations.

In a formal letter dated 6 May, and seen by EUobserver, the Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp raised fears over Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid and electricity to the...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Netanyahu trip to Hungary lays bare EU lip service to ICC
Ireland and Spain should take Palestinians, Israeli minister says
Easter under siege — Gaza starvation and Europe’s moral reckoning
Israel keeps up Gaza killing, as EU welcomes ceasefire deal
Ireland and Spain seek 'urgent review' of EU-Israel trade deal
Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognise Palestine as Israel ignores Rafah court order
EU red carpet for Israel, despite war-crime stigma
In 2022, 25 percent of Israel's exports went to the EU. And about 32 percent of Israel's imports came from the EU. (Photo: Ted Eytan)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections