Netanyahu trip to Hungary lays bare EU lip service to ICC

Hungary ought to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week, the EU Commission has said, amid lukewarm European backing for international justice.
"Our position is clear and unwavering: The EU supports the ICC [the International Criminal Court in The Hague]," an EU Commission spokesman told press in Brussels on Monday (31 March). ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
