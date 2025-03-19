EU leaders dial down 'condemnation' of Israeli airstrikes

The EU has diluted criticism of Israel in a summit communiqué, after Israeli airstrikes killed hundreds of civilians in Gaza.
"The European Council deplores the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza, which has caused a large number of civilian casualties in recent airstrikes. It deplores the refusal of [Palestinian group] Hamas to hand over the remaining hostage...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
