euobserver
Israel defence minister Israel Katz, during a visit to EU Council in Brussels in January last year (Photo: EU Commission)

Ireland and Spain should take Palestinians, Israeli minister says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ireland and Spain should take in Palestinians, Israel's defence minister has said, after US president Donald Trump endorsed their transfer.

"Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and others, who have been propagating false accusations against Israel due to its [military] activity in Gaza, are obligated in accordance with the law to allow the entry of Gaza's...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

To salvage EU’s shattered global reputation, Kallas must not ignore Gaza
UN refugee agency worried by Trump funding cuts
After Gaza, now the EU is silent on the West Bank situation
euobserver

