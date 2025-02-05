UN refugee agency worried by Trump funding cuts

Donald Trump's ideologically-driven funding cuts have spooked the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), whose budget is almost 40 percent US-sourced.
"The US is doing a very radical review of its resources," Filippo Grandi, the agency's high-commissioner, told EUobserver on Wednesday (5 February).
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
