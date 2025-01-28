To salvage EU’s shattered global reputation, Kallas must not ignore Gaza

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign and security policy chief, is living up to her reputation for steely resolve in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. She must take a similarly strong stance against Israel’s genocide in Gaza Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
