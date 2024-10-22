Europe’s far-right politicians are on a roll.
Wooed, courted and normalised, the once-pariah peddlars of hate and discrimination now sit at the main table in the EU and many national governments, deftly reaching into the deep inner recesses of European decision-making.
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
