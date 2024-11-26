Ad
euobserver
'It is like living on top of a volcano' Helena Dalli, the EU’s outgoing commissioner for equality, tells Shada Islam (Photo: Shada Islam)

Opinion

Going into 2025, Europe is sitting atop a 'volcano' of racism

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

It’s been an agonising year and 2025 is unlikely to be any better. 

Gaza’s besieged population, or what’s left of it after more than a year of devastating Israeli strikes, now faces a full-blown, man-made

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

EU agency: 50 percent of Muslims in EU suffer daily racism
Hearings live blog: Lahbib, Albuquerque, Kadis, Síkela, Kubilius, Várhelyi
Inclusion is out, hate is in — the EU's ugly 'new normal'
Few non-white MEPs expected in new EU parliament
'It is like living on top of a volcano' Helena Dalli, the EU’s outgoing commissioner for equality, tells Shada Islam (Photo: Shada Islam)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections