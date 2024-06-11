Few non-white MEPs expected in new EU parliament

A handful of the European Parliament's non-white MEPs have won re-election, but Roma people lost EU representation, while other minorities voiced concern about Europe's far-right tilt.
Non-white MEPs coming back to Brussels for five years include Belgian rightwing politician Assita Kanko (who was born in Burkina Faso), Swedish green Alice Bah Kuhnke (whose fa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
