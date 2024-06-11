Ad
euobserver
Belgian rigthwing MEP Assita Kanko was re-elected on Sunday (Photo: European Parliament )

Few non-white MEPs expected in new EU parliament

EU Elections
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A handful of the European Parliament's non-white MEPs have won re-election, but Roma people lost EU representation, while other minorities voiced concern about Europe's far-right tilt.

Non-white MEPs coming back to Brussels for five years include Belgian rightwing politician Assita Kanko (who was born in Burkina Faso), Swedish green Alice Bah Kuhnke (whose fa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

100 million disabled EU voters deserve better
'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking
Roma refugees from Ukraine face Czech xenophobia
Belgian rigthwing MEP Assita Kanko was re-elected on Sunday (Photo: European Parliament )

Tags

EU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections