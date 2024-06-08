100 million disabled EU voters deserve better

This June, over 400 million voters are called to cast their vote in the European election. But for the 100 million persons with disabilities living in the EU, the process is riddled with barriers – barriers that lead to unequal treatment and discrimination in the electoral process.

Persons with disabilities face problems in being allowed to vote, being able to cast their vote, understanding how to vote, knowing who to vote for and more – even being allowed on the ballot. And yet, we are disproportionately impacted by the results of these same ballots.

The good news is that if there is political will, there are ways to demolish these barriers – and to get citizens with disabilities deeply involved in the European project. The European Disability movement has proposals in four concrete areas for European leaders to work on to ensure disabled voters are able and committed to the European project: first, ensure we can vote; second, keep us informed; third, propose concrete actions to improve our lives; and finally, give us an opportunity to be elected.

First, governments need to let persons with disabilities exercise their right to vote. There are still six EU countries that completely deny this right to persons with disabilities under guardianship: Bulgaria, Estonia, Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Poland.

If disabled voters are to believe in the EU — and its claim to be a champion of human rights and democracy, then these countries must change. They need to reform their laws. This is not unprecedented – we are just asking for equality. In fact, France, Germany and Spain changed their laws before the European elections of 2019. Since then, Luxembourg and Slovenia also changed their laws – Slovenia, the most recent, in February 2024.

We also need to be able to exercise our right to vote. For example, a wheelchair user like my colleague Pirkko is often not able to vote in secret because there are no accessible booths in her polling station in Finland. Alejandro and Loredana, blind voters, struggle with the lack of accessible voting machines in Belgium.

Second, persons with disabilities must know how to vote and be informed on what the parties are doing. People like Alexandre and Lidia are less informed because there is a lack of sign-language interpretation, or there is a lack of close-captioning in debates. For people like Tamara, the fact that the information is not provided in an easy-to-understand way constitutes a huge obstacle.

Often, electoral authorities don’t provide enough accessible information on how to vote, or parties don’t share their electoral promises in easy-to-understand ways, leaving persons with disabilities having to make extra efforts to know what to do.

The European Disability movement is helping with solutions, such as checklists to make campaigns accessible – but authorities, and also political parties in particular, need to use these solutions.

But the right to an informed and free vote is only half of the solution to getting citizens with disabilities excited to participate in the European project.

More than just casting a ballot

For the other half, the EU must make good on its motto of “United in Diversity” and guarantee an inclusive future for all its citizens.

One way is through laws and policies that advance disability rights.

The EU has a good starting point on the European Disability Card – a recently agreed law that will create a method of mutual recognition of disability when persons travel within the EU. This was the result of paying attention to the movement’s longstanding demands to acknowledge mutual recognition of disability between EU countries (albeit the card will only work in a limited set of circumstances).

It is a start, but persons with disabilities need more. We need to feel as part of the European project, as fully-fledged citizens of the European Union. This means having the possibility to move, work and live abroad and have immediate access to the support we need. It means being able to receive our disability allowances even if we move to another EU country. But more, it means knowing that the EU is actively working to improve our lives.

The European disability movement has continuously provided answers. The EDF manifesto for the European Elections 2024: "Building an inclusive future for persons with disabilities in the EU", includes concrete demands, such as improving our ability to travel without discrimination by revamping passenger rights regulations, or creating a Disability Employment and Skills Guarantee to facilitate our access to quality employment. It also makes an essential call to ensure women and girls with disabilities, and persons with disabilities part of other marginalised groups, are not left behind in initiatives.

The right to run

Finally, the disability community needs to see themselves reflected in our elected representatives. But, for that, we need to have equal opportunities to stand as a candidate – and be elected. That starts with having the right to run.

Only 10 countries allow all persons with disabilities to stand as a candidate without restrictions: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

And even when we can run for office, we not only face ‘double the challenges’ due to our inaccessible societies, which make it more difficult to campaign, but also ‘double the mental load’ due to bias, harassment and discrimination – and for women with disabilities running for elections, the cost more than doubles.

EU citizens with disabilities deserve to be part and parcel of the European project. We deserve to fully participate in it. And we can. We provided the solutions. Now, if leaders truly want a European Union for all citizens, they need to turn our demands into reality.



