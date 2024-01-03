The voices of EU's forcibly-sterilised disabled women

"I'll never have kids," Gaelle (now 45 years old), a woman with an intellectual disability, confessed just one day after she was forcedly sterilised in a Belgian hospital over twenty years ago.

"I was operated on yesterday, my parents forced me to," her 24-year-old self sobbed to a member of the organisation 'Mouvement personne d'abord', who left an awareness talk on sexual relations and children after Gaelle to ask her what was wrong.

When found outside the building, she was cr...