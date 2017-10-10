Eurogroup closes Schaeuble era

The Eurogroup bade farewell to its longest-serving and most influential member on Monday (9 October), while preparing to also replace its chairman at the end of the year.

Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble participated in his last meeting of eurozone finance ministers, after eight years in the post. He is now due to become president of the Bundestag, the German parliament's lower house, later this month.

"We have succeeded in eight years of crisis to keep the euro stable against many ex...