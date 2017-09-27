Ad
Captured Russian tank on show in Kiev - Russia invaded in 2014. (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

West needs to get real on Ukraine

by Roman Sohn and Ariana Gic, KIEV and TORONTO,

Ever since the EuroMaidan revolution in 2014, Ukraine's governments have been under close scrutiny to meet the expectations of the supporters of a pro-European, liberal, and democratic model.

The expectations that Ukraine becomes a utopia set a very high bar to meet. The bar is so high, in fact, that it could not possibly be met even by wealthy western nations that have enjoyed peace and stability.\n \nExpecting the impossible meant that criticism of Ukraine's 'failure' to swiftly unde...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

