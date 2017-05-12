More French and Brits want Google to forget them

French and UK citizens have been asking Google to remove links to personal information in increasing numbers, while this so-called right-to-be-forgotten has become less popular in the 26 other EU member states.
Meanwhile, citizens who receive a rejection from Google, still rarely make use of their right to appeal.
Google has been forced to offer EU citizens the option to request that certain personal data is hidden from search engine results, after a landmark ruling by the EU's Co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here