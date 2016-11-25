EU in damage control on festering Turkey relations

The EU wants to hold on to ties with Turkey, amid threats by Ankara to scupper a migrant deal, in the wake of an EU parliament vote to freeze accession talks.

The European Commission on Friday (25 November) told reporters that diplomatic ties will be maintained with Ankara, despite MEPs pushing to temporarily suspend Turkey's fraught accession path towards EU membership.

"We are sticking to the EU-Turkey agreement on refugees and we will do everything we can to make it succeed," s...