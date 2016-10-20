Merkel and Hollande threaten new Russia sanctions

Talks with Russia in Berlin on the eve of an EU summit ended with threats of new sanctions over Syria and negligible progress on Ukraine.

The French and German leaders, representing the EU, and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents spoke for several hours in the German capital on Wednesday (19 October).

The mini-summit, the first of its kind in over a year, came amid Russia’s bombing campaign in Aleppo, Syria, and amid another flare-up in fighting in east Ukraine.

French p...