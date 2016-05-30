EU watchdog calls for fines on shady lobbyists

The EU's top administrative watchdog wants lobbyists in Brussels to face big fines for not following the rules in the EU joint transparency register.

The idea is part of her larger wishlist to track the lobbyist footprint on EU-level law-making and follows her announcement to launch a separate conflict of interest probe on how the EU commission appoints special advisers.

Emily O'Reilly, the EU ombudsman, on Monday (30 May), told reporters that getting lobbyists to follow rules ne...