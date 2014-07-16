Ad
The proposed 20-week maternity leave was criticised strongly in some member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

Controversial maternity leave bill scrapped

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A bill to reform 20-year old EU laws on maternity leave is being withdrawn after being stuck at the member state level for too long.

“The commission’s proposal on the maternity leave directive has not been discussed for more than two and half years,” EU commissioner Sim Kallas told deputies in Strasbourg on Tuesday (15 July).

Kallas said the proposal has been blocked “for too long with no progress at all for almost three years.”

First proposed by the European Commission in 2...

The proposed 20-week maternity leave was criticised strongly in some member states

