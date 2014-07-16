Controversial maternity leave bill scrapped

A bill to reform 20-year old EU laws on maternity leave is being withdrawn after being stuck at the member state level for too long.
“The commission’s proposal on the maternity leave directive has not been discussed for more than two and half years,” EU commissioner Sim Kallas told deputies in Strasbourg on Tuesday (15 July).
Kallas said the proposal has been blocked “for too long with no progress at all for almost three years.”
First proposed by the European Commission in 2...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
